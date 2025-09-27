Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,782 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after purchasing an additional 260,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,823,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 133,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 13.6%

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

