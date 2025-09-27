Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 865 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 215,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 88,281 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 124,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

