Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.19 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.57). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 173,520 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 157 price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Begbies Traynor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.33.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £183.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,039.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Begbies Traynor Group plc will post 10.1495972 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Mark Fry sold 112,000 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total transaction of £138,880. Insiders own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

