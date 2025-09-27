BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.87. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 43,843 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 64,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 44.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,146,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

