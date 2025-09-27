BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.87. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 43,843 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
