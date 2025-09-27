BMO Capital Markets Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $4,600.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,538.21.

Shares of AZO opened at $4,196.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,980.10 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,079.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,817.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. The trade was a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

