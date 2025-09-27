Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $292.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $297.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.77 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

