Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

