Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $344,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

