Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after buying an additional 601,667 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,811,000 after acquiring an additional 132,509 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,590,000 after buying an additional 632,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.40%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

