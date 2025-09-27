Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

