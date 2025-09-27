Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. InvesTrust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $204.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

