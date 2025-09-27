Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 110,641 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

