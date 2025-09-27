Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $138.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.