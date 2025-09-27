Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Invests $370,000 in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS opened at $244.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $261.83.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.Celestica’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

