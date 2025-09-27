CarMax’s (KMX) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush cut CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of KMX opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $1,753,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.