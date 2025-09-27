Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.34 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.97). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.99), with a volume of 615,820 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAML. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Central Asia Metals to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 170 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 178.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 157.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.34. The company has a market capitalization of £259.46 million, a P/E ratio of 553.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The mining company reported GBX 5.33 EPS for the quarter. Central Asia Metals had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Asia Metals plc will post 25.0194049 EPS for the current year.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

