Clarkson Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Clarkson Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Clarkson Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.74.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

