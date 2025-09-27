Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.34 and traded as low as C$60.23. Cogeco shares last traded at C$61.47, with a volume of 17,664 shares.

Cogeco Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.