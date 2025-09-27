Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.34 and traded as low as C$60.23. Cogeco shares last traded at C$61.47, with a volume of 17,664 shares.
Cogeco Stock Up 1.2%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.55.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.