Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 328,097 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,097 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,199,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 46,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

