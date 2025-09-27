Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.86 and traded as low as $77.49. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 11,547,815 shares changing hands.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

