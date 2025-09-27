Cove Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.