Cove Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baring Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26. The company has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $592.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

