Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 125,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

