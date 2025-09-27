Cove Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

