Cresta Advisors Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.48. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $602.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

