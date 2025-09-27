Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 101,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 52.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $8,570,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $973,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

CRH Trading Up 1.7%

CRH stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.