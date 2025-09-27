Critical Analysis: Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) vs. Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and Gilat Satellite Networks”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $250.35 million 17.30 -$63.16 million ($0.45) -75.98 Gilat Satellite Networks $349.75 million 1.92 $24.85 million $0.39 30.10

Risk & Volatility

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Globalstar has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -17.80% -1.17% -0.27% Gilat Satellite Networks 6.41% 10.05% 6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Globalstar and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar 0 0 0 1 4.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 1 3.50

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.30%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Globalstar.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Globalstar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM’s capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar’s Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services. The company also develops, manufactures, and supplies products and solutions for mission-critical defense and broadcast satellite communications systems, advanced on-the-move and on-the-pause satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions; and provides terrestrial, including fiber optic and wireless network, and satellite network construction and operation services. In addition, it provides turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services; connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, Mobile Network Operators, and system integrators that use satellite communications to serve enterprise, social inclusion solutions, government and residential users, and defense and homeland security organizations, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

