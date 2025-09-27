Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $602.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.48.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.