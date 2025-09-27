CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

