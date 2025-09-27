CX Institutional Acquires 6,718 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 11,196.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 233.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 272,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $723.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

