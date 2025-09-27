CX Institutional Acquires 960 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $738.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $703.82 and a 200 day moving average of $629.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

