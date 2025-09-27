CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

CX Institutional reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 7,693,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452,439 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1,054.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,391,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,677 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,246,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235,265 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 965.1% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 154,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 139,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

