CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.