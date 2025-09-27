CX Institutional Sells 3,723 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VPU opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

