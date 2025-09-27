CX Institutional Sells 374 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,615,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,852,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

