Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 33,161 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.97 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.