Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,215.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

