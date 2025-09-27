Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IWO stock opened at $319.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day moving average of $279.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

