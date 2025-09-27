Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,657,000 after purchasing an additional 289,579 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,444 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 47,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $376.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $380.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.