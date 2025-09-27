Dakota Wealth Management Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 124,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 94,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

