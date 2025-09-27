DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,804.02 ($64.38) and traded as low as GBX 4,666 ($62.53). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,726.12 ($63.34), with a volume of 312,678 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,700 target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,800.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,267.38, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,743.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,804.02.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

