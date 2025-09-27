DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 919,000 shares.

DCI Advisors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.23 million, a PE ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About DCI Advisors

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

