Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,058 Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 24.3%

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $35.23 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

