Diversified Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,425 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 9.0% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $120,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

