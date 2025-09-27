Diversified Enterprises LLC Buys 4,965 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

