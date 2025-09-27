Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases 4,594 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.