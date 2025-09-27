Diversified Enterprises LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Diversified Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $738.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

