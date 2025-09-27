Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

