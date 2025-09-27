DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as low as $12.15. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 552,968 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 1.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. CWM LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

