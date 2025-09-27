DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as low as $12.15. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 552,968 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 1.3%
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
