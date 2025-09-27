Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Melius started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $431.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Talen Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $411.23 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $148.02 and a one year high of $430.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.54 and a 200 day moving average of $287.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.